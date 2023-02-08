Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Excellence Is Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No smartphone maker is going to admit to following the "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" strategy of product evolution, but there's a lot to be said for graceful refinement rather than change for its own sake. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra opens the door to 2023's flagship handsets with just that approach, keeping what works — whether an aesthetic or an ethos — and selectively improving in areas shoppers most care about, like photography and battery life.

When I say the S23 Ultra is a slightly finessed slab, then, I mean it as a compliment. It'd be easy to glance at 2023's non-foldable Galaxy flag-bearer and think nothing had changed from its predecessor last year. After all, when you're trying to push the screen as close to the edges as possible, is there really that much you can do?

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Turns out yes, there is, when you're thinking about how the smartphone feels in your hand versus just looking at it. The sides of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are flatter than those of the S22 Ultra, and its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front is slightly less curved at the edges. The result is more comfortable to hold, feels easier to grip securely, and has less of a sliding-nib problem when the S Pen gets close to the very sides of the display.

They're subtle changes but, at this point, subtle refinement is the name of the game. They also — along with the barely-repositioned cameras on the rear — mean that the Galaxy S23 Ultra won't fit into cases designed for its predecessor. Annoying, but hardly all that unusual.