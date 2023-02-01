Samsung's Galaxy S23 And S23 Plus Focus On The Changes That Matter

It's that time of year again. South Korean technology giant Samsung has released its new range of flagship phones. The S23 series has long been the high-end go-to for smartphone users who don't want to deal with Apple, so it's reasonable to expect a lot of new premium features with each new version of the phone, and that seems to be what Samsung is trying to do. There's big news on the processor front, coupled with a camera upgrade, and a few other changes with the highly lucrative mobile gaming market in mind. Samsung also appears to be attempting to create an ecosystem similar to Apple's — where all of its devices seamlessly integrate with each other. This may be a smart move, as it doesn't stop things like the Galaxy S23 from working with other manufacturer's products, but life gets that little bit easier if you go with Samsung all the way down the line.

Arguably, the big news is the processor upgrade which sees the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 appear in all versions of the S23. Samsung says this means their phones are now backed by "groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience, and powerfully sustained gameplay with the world's fastest mobile graphics." But performance differences at the high end are negligible, and where top-of-the-line phones really stand out these days is in the camera department. So Samsung has had a look at that too.