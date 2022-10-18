Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Fitting Into The Galaxy Ecosystem

While the odd design makes it difficult to place the Buds 2 Pro back in the cradle, the shape makes them incredibly convenient while placing inside the ears. The earbuds get tucked into the ear canal very easily and hang in there even when you are moving. The oval shape also allows them to fit nearly any ear, irrespective of size.

The fit makes them ideal for working out or other recreational activities such as practicing dancing. Another aspect that makes these earbuds great for exercising is the IPX7 rating. Although that does not guarantee resistance against water, the Buds 2 Pro will be secure against sweat, splashes of water, and occasional drizzle. However, we recommend against wearing them in the shower, a sauna, or during heavy rainfall, as that could lead to damage.

I tend to use earphones for long durations while working, and at no point do the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feel daunting. Each earbud weighs only 5.5 grams, while the size has been reduced by 15% compared to the first-gen Galaxy Buds Pro, making them slightly more convenient and close-fitting.

The outer pad is touch-sensitive, allowing you to control playback, volume, and toggle between the active noise cancellation (ANC) and the ambient mode (which enhances the ambient sounds so you can hear clearly while wearing the earphones) without using the phone — or any other device like a watch that the earbuds may be connected to. The controls are easy to remember: a single tap for play or pause, a double tap to play the next track, and a triple tap to play the previous track. For calls, you can double-tap to take or end calls or tap and hold the touch area to reject a call.

Additionally, you can tap and hold either of the earbuds to switch ANC on or off or switch to ambient mode. While the rest of the controls are not customizable, you can customize the tap-and-hold gesture for each earbud separately. Instead of switching between different noise cancellation modes, you can use the gesture to wake your default voice assistant, turn the volume up or down, or quickly launch Spotify.

Tushar Medha

Besides these gestures, the Buds 2 Pro also have another control to turn the volume up or down. You can tap near your ear's tragus (the curved part near the sideburns) to turn the volume up (right earbud) or down (left earbud). This gesture is turned off by default, but the Galaxy Wearable app will suggest you turn it on if you are not already using the tap-and-hold gesture to control the volume. The setting can also be found under the experimental "Labs" features in the Galaxy Wearables app.