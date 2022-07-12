Bluetooth LE Audio Specification Is Complete - What This Means For Your Headphones

The next generation of wireless audio transmission tech is ready, one that promises a more energy-efficient future with better audio experiences and new tricks, too. Bluetooth SIG has announced that it has completed the work on drafting specifications for Bluetooth LE Audio and that products offering support for the new tech will hit the shelves in the "coming months." It's a huge milestone given the tangible benefits it brings to the table, including four core advantages (via Bluetooth).

The LE stands for Low Energy and signifies the new Bluetooth LE radio that is all about reducing power consumption while adding new features that aren't possible with the existing Bluetooth "Classic" iterations. The first core benefit of Bluetooth LE Audio is a new audio codec called LC3, short for Low Complexity Communications Codec. Compared to the SBC codec (bitrate range of 240 to 345kbps) offered by Bluetooth Classic, the LC3 code scales all the way down to 160kbps.

But despite the lower bitrate, Bluetooth SIG claims that the LC3 audio codec offers a better quality music listening experience at the same bitrate or even at the lower bitrate when compared to the SBC codec. According to the official FAQ page, the LC3 codec can deliver better "audio quality as SBC at less than half the bit rate (half the power consumption)." While the LC3 audio codec is mandatory for Bluetooth LE Audio implementation, other codecs can be added by independent vendors. An audio demonstration of this benefit is available here.