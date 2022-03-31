The Epic Origin Of The Bluetooth Logo

Bluetooth technology may be a modern invention, but the story behind the now ubiquitous name and logo reaches back through time, connecting the past to the present.

It's easy to take for granted that smartphones can play music on a wireless speaker, a laptop can print documents without being physically connected to a printer, and friends can AirDrop pictures between iPhones without a cable tethering them together. Though it's almost impossible to imagine life without these conveniences, the reality is that this low-cost, low-power tech has only been around for a few decades.

In 1998, the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) was formed by Ericsson, IBM, Intel, Nokia, and Toshiba. A year later, the Bluetooth 1.0 specification – the first short-range wireless technology standard – was released, and consumer products sporting the then-new feature followed shortly after. Some of the first Bluetooth-enabled devices included mobile phones, PC cards, computer mice, and headsets. Today, thousands of devices from hearing aids to cars and refrigerators come equipped with the tech that, at one point in time, seemed almost magical.