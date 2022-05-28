Why You Need To Turn Your iPhone's Bluetooth Off When You're Not Using It

Bluetooth has been around for years, but it's more useful than ever, particularly now that most people have ditched wired earbuds for their true wireless counterparts. If you're an iPhone user, there's a good chance you keep your phone's Bluetooth turned on in order to connect with an Apple Watch and quickly pair the device with AirPods. Let's not forget that many modern-day cars are Bluetooth capable, as well, and by keeping your iPhone's Bluetooth turned on, it'll automatically pair with your car's infotainment system when you turn on the vehicle.

The convenience of always-on Bluetooth is great, but having the wireless communication feature enabled when you're not using it isn't necessarily the best security practice. Though it may not hurt your devices to leave Bluetooth on, there are some major reasons why you may want to make a habit of turning it off when you're not connecting to your AirPods, smartwatch, or trying to send files wirelessly to other devices. Sure, remembering to turn the setting off is a hassle, but that may still be better than the potential consequences of leaving it on.