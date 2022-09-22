Apple AirPods Pro (2022) Review: Refinement That's Not For Everybody

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro arrive when competition has never been fiercer. Plenty of wireless earbuds want that coveted spot in your ear, in many cases undercutting the $249 price of this 2022 refresh. What no rival can quite replicate, however, is the combination of homegrown chip expertise and tight integration with your iPhone, two factors Apple has doubled down on with the AirPods Pro 2.

At first glance, nobody is going to know you're wearing the second-generation AirPods Pro. The aesthetic remains a truncated riff on the originals, shorter in stem and chunkier in their white plastic bulb. The sensors have shifted, slightly, behind their gloss black lenses, and the new earbuds won't actually charge in the first generation case, but generally, you'd struggle to tell the difference.

Happily, that just means the key changes are inside, where they make more of an impact anyway. Central is the new Apple H2 chipset, a homegrown processor and Bluetooth radio that debuts in the second generation AirPods Pro. The promise is up to double the active noise cancellation performance, as well as improvements in audio and power consumption.