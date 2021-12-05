Best wireless chargers for smartphones (Android and iOS)

Given the choice, we’d all prefer gadgets that work as part of a wire-free ecosystem. Wireless chargers are the best example of this technology, enabling modern smartphones to recharge without the hassle of cables and power bricks. The market is packed with Qi-certified chargers, but consumers need to be careful when they select a model, as low-quality products can damage phones.

Belkin

Avoiding low-quality wireless chargers isn’t too difficult, fortunately, with a number of well-known and reliable companies offering models to suit every need. Not sure where to start? Check out these options to get the ball rolling.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Belkin is high up on the list of reliable companies that offer wireless charging tech consumers can bank on. The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is tactically designed for placing any Android or Apple device in portrait or landscape mode. The stand charges Android devices at up to 10W and newer iPhones at 7.5W, plus it is priced at a comfortable $35 USD on Amazon.

What we like

– 10W safe power delivery

– Good build quality and finish

– Two-year warranty

What we don’t like

– Can be a tad pricey for budget buyers

– Front LED can be bothersome while sleeping

This wireless charger complies with the highest Qi wireless charging standards, according to the company, and is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. The Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand is engineered to work with plastic cases that are up to 3mm thick, so you can just drop the phone and let it charge.

Anker PowerWave Stand

Anker is another wireless charging veteran that you can’t go wrong with. The company’s PowerWave Stand rides on the success of its previous wireless charging stands and pads. Put your wireless charging-compatible smartphone on the PowerWave Stand and the device will be juiced up in no time.

What we like

– Vertical and horizontal placement

– Portable and handy to use

– Case-friendly

What we don’t like

– The micro USB cable is only 3ft long

– Heat dissipation may be problematic at times, based on some customer reviews

The PowerWave Stand can be used to charge Samsung Galaxy smartphones at 10W and iPhone models at 5W. This model offers a couple of benefits over Belkin’s aforementioned alternative, as well — it is compatible with rubber, TPU, and plastic cases that have up to 5mm thickness, plus it only costs $20 USD.

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand Plus

The Mophie brand is known for its portable battery banks and quality wireless charging solutions. The Mophie Wireless Charging Stand Plus is no exception and can, the company says, be used with any smartphone or gadget that supports wireless charging.

This model features dual charging pads – one angled and the other positioned horizontally to maximize usability, as well as 15W power delivery for fast charging. The $80 price tag is high, but it makes sense for consumers who have more than one gadget to charge wirelessly.

What we like

– Excellent built quality and fabric covering

– Perfect for Apple customers who own an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

What we don’t like

– Travelers may not like the device’s bulkiness

– The charger is only available in the color black

Logitech Powered Stand

Logitech needs no introduction when it comes to gadgets and accessories. The company’s 10W Powered Stand is a great option from the manufacturer, offering support for Apple, Google, and Samsung smartphones, as well as models from other companies.

What we like

– Compact, stylish design

– Tested with over 100 Qi-certified devices

– Works with 3mm phone cases

What we don’t like

– High price for features offered

– May falsely detect objects and stop charging at times, according to some customer reviews

Samsung smartphone owners can expect 9W fast-charging support, while iPhones are charged at 7.5W. The Powered Stand’s build quality is great, making this model ideal for your desk, nightstand, or coffee table. At $60 USD, this model is one of the pricier options on this list, but the cost may be worth it for those seeking a high-quality product.

Yootech Wireless Charger

For those who want a minimal wireless charger at the best price, Yootech’s wireless chargers are worth considering. The company offers multiple models, including one that only charges smartphones and another that offers three-in-one charging for multiple devices.

The phone-only Yootech wireless charger is notable for its 15W fast-charging support, compatibility with a wide variety of modern smartphones, USB-C to USB-A charging cable, and support for both vertical and horizontal charging.

What we like

– Compatible with most Android and Apple phones

– Minimal, modern design

– 15W charging power

What we don’t like

– Short 3.3ft charging cable

– Only one color option (silver)

This Yootech model is compatible with smartphone cases made of rubber, TPU, and plastic up to 4mm thick. The wireless charger is one of the cheaper options on this list at $20 USD.

Wrap-up

When shopping for a wireless charger, there are multiple factors to consider, including power delivery and design — though, of course, the most important thing to check is whether they’re safe to use with your gadgets.

Depending on one’s needs, the above models are excellent options to consider. If we were forced to choose, we’d say the Anker PowerWave Stand is the best overall option, though the Yootech Wireless Charger is a great value and the Mophie Wireless Charing Stand Plus is perfect for charging multiple devices at once.