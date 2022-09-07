New AirPods Pro Promises A Sound Upgrade You Can Hear

Nearly three years after it announced the AirPods Pro, Apple just gave its mid-range wireless headphones series a much-needed update. Apple's September 7 event saw the company announce the launch of the second generation AirPods Pro. Typical of most product refreshes these days, most of the changes to the second generation AirPods Pro seem to be incremental, with the majority of them designed to aid the product to improve upon its already excellent features list.

Key updates to the second generation AirPods Pro include a faster, more efficient processor, improved Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), a revised transparency mode, and a new touch-sensitive capacitive layer that aids in better audio playback control. Upgrades to the second generation AirPods Pro also carry over to the charging case.

The new charging case for the product now supports precision finding features and also adds support for charging using the Apple Watch. While the design language of the 2nd gen AirPods Pro remains the same, the 2022 AirPods Pro now includes an XS-size earbud tip as part of the package.