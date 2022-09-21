27% Of Apple Fans Think This Is The Best Feature Of The New AirPods Pro - SlashGear Survey

With the launch of the new second-generation AirPods Pro comes a slew of improvements and new features. Whereas the older model was getting a bit dated compared to the competition, the new AirPods Pro gives you better overall audio quality, more charging options, and better longevity than the Apple earbuds that preceded it.

Announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 lineup and new additions to the Apple Watch family, the AirPods Pro 2 offers improved battery life that'll get you an extra 90 or so minutes per full charge, plus the ability to use MagSafe or your Apple Watch charger to top up the case. That case also now has Find My support, giving you the ability to find it with a pretty high level of accuracy whenever you misplace it.

As neat as those changes are, many consumers were also excited to learn about the improvements to overall audio quality. Apple credits the H2 audio chip found inside for that improvement, and it also works with redesigned drivers for lower distortion and better bass response. We surveyed hundreds of SlashGear readers to see which of these improvements they're excited about most, and the results are in.