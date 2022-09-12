The Big Differences Between Apple Watch Series 8 And Apple Watch SE 2 Explained

Similar to the first-generation model, the Apple Watch SE 2 is still missing the always-on display found on the Apple Watch Series 5 and later. The always-on display lets you view the Apple Watch's screen without having to raise your wrist or tap on the display, meaning you can discreetly view the time and any complications you have enabled. The feature also means that when you're playing music or are in the middle of a workout, you don't need to bend your wrist over to check the current song or your workout statistics.

You'll unfortunately also miss out on a handful of health features if you choose the cheaper wearable. The Apple Watch SE 2 is missing the ECG sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and the new temperature sensor found on the Series 8. The more affordable model also packs the second-generation optical heart sensor, whereas the Series 8 has been upgraded to the third-generation sensor. It's hard for us to say whether any of these features would be worth it for you because everyone's health situation is different, but if you're interested in Apple's wearable due to its health and fitness capabilities, you should probably choose the Series 8 model instead of the SE 2.

The Series 8 has a slightly larger screen coming in at 41mm and 45mm, while the SE 2 keeps the same 40mm and 44mm screen sizes found on the original SE and Apple Watch Series 4, 5, and 6. Both the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 share the S8 system in package (SiP), but there are some hardware differences to note: the SE 2 model lacks the IP6X dust-resistant rating, lacks fast charging support, and uses a nylon composite material for the back case. As well, the SE 2 is available in fewer color options than the Series 8 model.