Apple watchOS 9: All The Big Apple Watch Features Added

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced major changes to watchOS, its smartwatch operating system that powers the Apple Watch. The updates to the platform range from seemingly simple ones like new watch faces, revamped notifications, and a new podcasts app, to significant ones like a revamped Workout app and support for AFib history.

Apple has also revamped its aging Sleep app, which now supports sleep stage detection to let users gain access to detailed sleep data. Another major addition to watchOS 9 is the Medications app. Apart from helping users track their medication history, it now also gains the ability to detect and warn people of potential critical interactions. If you were wondering, changes to the Workout app would include support for advanced metrics and new training routines.

The most significant change to watchOS 9, however, is the addition of AFib history, which has the potential to enhance the Apple Watch's life-saving capabilities. AFib is short for Atrial Fibrillation, a condition that causes the human heart to lose its regular rhythm and beat rapidly. While Apple Watch already possesses the ability to detect a case of AFib and automatically alert emergency services, what is new with watchOS 9 is the ability to track users with AFib history for a longer duration of time. This would let Apple collect critical information that could be shared with doctors who can assess potential risk factors.