Things You Never Knew Your Apple Watch Could Do

Apple has a long history of taking burgeoning technologies and building innovative versions of them with mass appeal. It happened in the early 2000s, when they introduced the iPod and brought MP3 players to the masses, it happened a few years later with the iPhone, and it happened again with the release of the Apple Watch.

Apple wasn't the first company to make a smartwatch, far from it, but they did create a product so appealing—perhaps in part to brand enthusiasts already invested in the company's other tech—that it helped make smartwatches more ubiquitous. Finally, we have the high-tech wrist communicators we've been dreaming of since James Bond and Dick Tracy made them famous on page and screen.

There's no doubt that the Apple Watch is an objectively cool addition to your connected lifestyle, bringing communication to the base of your hand, if not entirely to your fingertips. Still, despite it being attached to your body during your every waking moment, you may be leaving some of its lesser-known functions on the table. In an effort to ensure you get the most out of your smartwatch, here are twelve things you may not have known your Apple Watch could do.