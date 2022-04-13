10 Rare Samsung Products You Probably Didn't Know Existed

At present, Samsung is largely known as a manufacturer of mobile phones, televisions, appliances and other electronics. You can find their brand name plastered across all manner of consumer electronics from their popular Galaxy phones to tablet computers and more. In 1938, however, when Lee Byung-Chull started the company in Taegu, Korea, they were in a totally different business.

As explained by Britannica, Lee got his start trading noodles and other products around the city as well as exporting them to China. Later, he opened a wool mill and moved the company into textiles. Over the next couple of decades, Samsung acquired banks, insurance companies, and any other company it could swoop up, expanding the services it offered.

It wasn't until the late '60s that Samsung first broke into electronics and, while it continued to have a diverse portfolio of operations, the company emerged as one of the top electronics developers and manufacturers in the world, (per Companies Market Cap). Still, the brand is built on a legacy of innovation and experimentation. That diversification has allowed the company to create an impressive and sometimes unexpected collection of products which you might not expect from its more public image.