Everything We Know About Samsung's Machine Gun Robots

Samsung is a brand best known for its work with electronics and home appliances, from smart refrigerators to Galaxy smartphones. But did you know that the brand was also attached to at least one autonomous sentry robot manufactured for the South Korean military? This robot's name was SGR-A1, and its creation was the work of the Samsung subsidiary called Samsung Techwin.

It's important to note that Samsung Techwin no longer exists, as the company was acquired by Hanwa Group in 2014 and was transformed into what's now called Hanwa Techwin. Before this transition took place, however, Samsung's subsidiary brand was responsible for the creation of a machine gun robot that sat sentry (and may still sit sentry) on South Korea's border with North Korea.

Samsung Techwin developed the robot jointly with Korea University, and according to Stripes, units were deployed as early as 2010 to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that splits the Korean peninsula. This region was created at the end of the Korean War in 1953 and runs approximately 150 miles along the 38th parallel, a region that also acts as the literal demarcation line between the two countries.