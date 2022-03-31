Times Technology Went Straight Up Evil

Evil robots, death rays, and genetically modified monsters are just a few examples of technology going fatally wrong in science fiction. It's a staple of the genre and one of the ways we psychically reckon with our relationship to technology, through entertainment.

In real life, however, technology is supposed to make our lives easier. Each new invention or innovation ostensibly reduces the amount of work we need to do or makes everyday activities more convenient. The invention of flight allowed for rapid international travel anywhere (or mostly anywhere) on the planet. The internet allowed us to instantly share information and communicate with one another, regardless of where we happen to be. GPS freed up space in our glove compartments and ended the era of passengers handling unwieldy atlases on road trips. The world moves on and things get easier — until they don't.

Sometimes, whether through a problem with the technology itself, malicious intent, or user error, our technology goes absolutely bananas and does things we never expected it to do. Technology might not actually be evil in the strictest sense, but every now and then it sure does act like it.