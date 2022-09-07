New AirPods Pro Hands-On: 2022's Update Focuses On Where It Matters

I have a problem with Apple's new AirPods Pro. It's actually the same problem I had with the first-generation true wireless earbuds, and it's not — I should point out early on — a reason why you shouldn't buy or preorder them. That's because the problem is my ears themselves, and the fact that they can be downright problematic when it comes to earbud fit.

Most in-ear, fully wireless earbuds rely on friction to keep the 'bud itself in your ear canal. The little rubber tip sits snugly — or, at least, it's meant to — against the skin of your ear canal, and that holds it in place. Problem is, my ears seem to be the wrong shape, size, angle, or some combination of all three, and it can make getting earbuds to stick in place a real chore.

It's the reason I usually prefer earbuds that have a little rubber fin, or hook. Currently, my go-to is the Beats Fit Pro, which may have only a small nubbin but which is exceptionally comfortable for me to wear for longer periods. This time around, however, Apple thinks it has the fix for troublesome ears like mine, and it relies on a combination of hardware and software magic.