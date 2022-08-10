Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Makes Foldable Phone Sleeker, Faster And Longer-Lasting For 2022

Samsung's latest clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is officially out of the launch box. The model looks a lot like the phone it succeeds, but the innards have been upgraded and there are a few additional tricks in tow to get the most out of its foldable form factor. Let's start with the key changes. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same as its pricier Galaxy Z Fold 4 sibling. Compared to the 3,300mAh battery of its predecessor, which struggled to last a full day under moderate usage, Samsung has upgraded the battery capacity on its latest clamshell foldable phone to a 3,700mAh unit.

Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also charges faster thanks to a peak output of 25 watts that promises to fill the battery up to the halfway mark in just 30 minutes — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was limited to 15 watts, just in case you're curious. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay extra to get your hands on a 25-watt charging block. Wireless charging support is here, and you can also use the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to wirelessly charge other phones and accessories like earbuds and the Galaxy Watch 5. Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1 handles things on the software side, with updates guaranteed for the next five years.