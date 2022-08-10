Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Makes Foldable Phone Sleeker, Faster And Longer-Lasting For 2022
Samsung's latest clamshell foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is officially out of the launch box. The model looks a lot like the phone it succeeds, but the innards have been upgraded and there are a few additional tricks in tow to get the most out of its foldable form factor. Let's start with the key changes. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same as its pricier Galaxy Z Fold 4 sibling. Compared to the 3,300mAh battery of its predecessor, which struggled to last a full day under moderate usage, Samsung has upgraded the battery capacity on its latest clamshell foldable phone to a 3,700mAh unit.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 also charges faster thanks to a peak output of 25 watts that promises to fill the battery up to the halfway mark in just 30 minutes — the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was limited to 15 watts, just in case you're curious. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay extra to get your hands on a 25-watt charging block. Wireless charging support is here, and you can also use the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to wirelessly charge other phones and accessories like earbuds and the Galaxy Watch 5. Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1 handles things on the software side, with updates guaranteed for the next five years.
Better camera and new folding tricks
Samsung has also upgraded the main camera on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While the resolution remains the same at 12 megapixels, the pixels are now bigger (1.8 microns vs 1.4 microns) and the lens array can capture a wider field of view (83 degrees vs 78 degrees). As a result, Samsung claims that it can let in 65% more light, which means images will carry more details and offer better color reproduction.
It is paired with another 12-megapixel camera for ultrawide photography, while selfie duties have been handed over to a 10-megapixel front camera. The main foldable OLED panel measures 6.7-inches across, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,640 x 1080 pixels. The cover display measures 1.9-inches and this one is also an OLED screen. On the software side, partially folding the phone enables the FlexCam mode for capturing photos and videos, plus the trick also works in apps like Instagram and WhatsApp. QuickShot mode, meanwhile, allows video capture using the tiny cover display and continues uninterrupted when the phone is unfolded.
The Flip 4 comes with incredible customization options
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be offered in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. You can pick it up in four colors that include Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue. However, if you seek more flexibility with the design and colors, head over to the Samsung website or one of its Experience Stores to choose between 75 possible color combinations for the glass and the surrounding frame. This is an understated perk, as allowing users to style their phone in so many combinations is a flexibility no other brand offers.
Surprisingly, there is no generation-over-generation price bump this year. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999 and will be up for grabs from August 26, 2022, onward. As usual, there are a ton of Samsung offers to bring the price further down. For example, folks who pre-order the phone starting today will get a free memory upgrade to double the storage capacity. In a nutshell, if you pay for the 128GB storage variant, Samsung will ship you the 256GB version. Trade-ins can take up to $900 off the device's final price and you also get one of Samsung's first-party silicone cases for free.