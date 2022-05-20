Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Revealed As The Heart Of Your Next Android Flagship Phone

Six months after the release of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm just gave its flagship processor a mid-generation update. Officially announced at the "Snapdragon Night" event in China, the new processor gets a slight change in the naming convention and is called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

While Qualcomm has previously given similar mid-life updates to its flagship chips, they were usually speed binned versions of their regular variants. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, however, is much more than that. For starters, the newer chip comes from an entirely different foundry, manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung. This means that the supposed mid-generation update is a bit more substantial than what we usually associate with Qualcomm's "Plus" chips.

The change of foundry and the die also translates to significant, double-digit performance gains over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers 10% faster CPU and GPU performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Another area where the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 scores significantly better over its predecessor is efficiency — with the new chip claimed to be 30% more efficient. The result is a processor that claims to offer significant 15% power savings over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.