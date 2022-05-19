New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leak Offers Exciting Look At Its Processor

It is common knowledge that Samsung typically refreshes its foldable lineup in August/September. Given that the company is likely to do it this year as well, there has been a lot of talk about Samsung's foldable plans for 2022 as the autumn months inch closer. From what we know so far, Samsung seems to be sticking to its policy of launching two foldable devices this year too. While not confirmed yet, Samsung's 2022 foldable devices should be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Even though the official launch is several months away, we have witnessed several leaks surrounding Samsung's foldable devices in the past few weeks. The most recent ones came from Steve Hemmerstoffer (Onleaks), who released fairly detailed renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its smaller cousin, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.

Given Samsung's issues with its Exynos CPUs and the ongoing chip shortage, there has been some confusion about the type of processors these foldables may feature. Today, there has been a development on this front after the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench with an unreleased Qualcomm chipset.