New Galaxy Z Flip 4 Leak Offers Exciting Look At Its Processor
It is common knowledge that Samsung typically refreshes its foldable lineup in August/September. Given that the company is likely to do it this year as well, there has been a lot of talk about Samsung's foldable plans for 2022 as the autumn months inch closer. From what we know so far, Samsung seems to be sticking to its policy of launching two foldable devices this year too. While not confirmed yet, Samsung's 2022 foldable devices should be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Even though the official launch is several months away, we have witnessed several leaks surrounding Samsung's foldable devices in the past few weeks. The most recent ones came from Steve Hemmerstoffer (Onleaks), who released fairly detailed renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its smaller cousin, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4.
Given Samsung's issues with its Exynos CPUs and the ongoing chip shortage, there has been some confusion about the type of processors these foldables may feature. Today, there has been a development on this front after the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appeared on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench with an unreleased Qualcomm chipset.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: What the new leaks reveal
The phone that appeared on the Geekbench results page bears the model number "SM-F721U." According to Sammobile, this is likely to be the U.S.-bound variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Apart from the model number, the results page also reveals that the Android 12-based Galaxy Z Flip 4 will use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip from Qualcomm (codenamed Taro).
This chip will be similar to the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor but will have higher clock speeds. As previously reported, this SoC is likely to be based on TSMC's more efficient 4nm fabrication process. The Geekbench listing also indicated that the phone comes with 8GB of RAM.
If you care about benchmarking scores, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip managed to score 1,277 points in the single-core CPU benchmark, while in the multi-core CPU benchmark, the score went up to 3,642 points. These scores indicate that we can expect significant performance gains on the Galaxy Z Flip this time around. The rest of the phone, however, is likely to have incremental and functional upgrades over the outgoing model from 2021.