Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Could Skip A Big Feature For An Excellent Reason

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra series officially plugging the gap that the Galaxy Note series left, Samsung is now set to devote more energy to its budding Z Fold and Z Flip lineups. While the company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the second half of 2022, rumors about the upcoming foldable phones have already started to pour in several months in advance. The latest rumor suggests that the Fold 4 may skip out on a dedicated S Pen slot for yet another generation — but the absence of an S Pen comes with a reason to rejoice.

According to tipster @chunvn888, Samsung is skipping on a dedicated S Pen slot due to the higher cost of production. Notably, Samsung added support for active styluses such as the Samsung S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 last year but required owners to purchase a separate case that included said stylus. The tipster also notes that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (which may simply be called the Fold 4) could be less expensive than the Z Fold 3, which had a starting price of $1,799.

The latest claim from @chunvn888 comes only days after renowned Chinese leaker known by their alias Ice Universe (also famous as Samsung Cat) announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will skip on an inbuilt S Pen. The leaker had also said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be "smaller and thinner." Samsung is also expected to switch to a single hinge construction on this next-gen device to make the foldable easier to wield.