Why The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 May Be The Final Nail In Note's Coffin

Samsung's decision to axe the popular Note series devices in 2021 upset a lot of staunch Galaxy Note lovers. However, what really did it for them was that Samsung's 2021 flagships – especially the Galaxy S21 Ultra – did not do a great job at being adequate Galaxy Note replacements. This meant that a large pool of consumers felt they were denied a "proper" Galaxy Note experience in 2021.

Samsung addressed these concerns with the Galaxy S22 Ultra late last month. This phone, for all practical purposes, is a Galaxy Note device that happens to be marketed as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Apart from sporting distinct styling from the rest of its Galaxy S22 brethren, the Galaxy S22 Ultra also gets an inimitable Galaxy Note feature – a dedicated slot for the S Pen – a feature sorely missed on last year's Galaxy S21 Ultra.

And while the most dedicated of Galaxy Note fans may not like it, it really looks like we may never see a dedicated Galaxy Note device in the future. What may be on the cards, however, is the trickling down of several Note-specific features to other Samsung smartphone series, including the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.