Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Claims Samsung's Foldable Will Finally Get A Camera Upgrade
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was definitely an upgrade over the past two generations of Samsung foldables, but it also felt like a step back or, at best, a stagnation in certain ways. While the model brought stronger materials and support for the S-Pen, it was generally criticized over the camera array that hadn't been upgraded since 2019.
The actual real-world performance of these cameras wasn't quite as bad as some critics would have you believe, but it was still a matter of perspective. After all, it's definitely reasonable to expect a lot more from a $1,200 flagship phone, so why not one that costs $1,800? Whatever excuse Samsung might have had, consumers weren't buying it. Fortunately, it seems the company plans to change things and might finally give the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold a better shot when it comes to camera reviews, at least in some aspects.
At least one camera may be upgraded
Although the pixel count isn't the only thing that determines a photo's overall quality, it is a bit telling if you've been using the same sensor for two or three years. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it borrowed the same 12MP main sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and also kept the same 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom included with the first Galaxy Fold released in 2019. Samsung may have been delaying its camera upgrade in favor of iterating over the other parts of the foldable phone, but it won't be able to hold off too much longer.
According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will finally change its tune this year with the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4. Its sources claim the telephoto camera will be "upgraded" to a 10MP sensor with 3x optical zoom, the very same camera found on the Galaxy S22 series. It might sound like a step down in terms of pixel count, but it could actually be better in other ways, including pixel size, Dual PDAF, and optical image stabilization.
If Samsung is upgrading the telephoto camera, there is a chance the other cameras will be upgraded, as well. Unfortunately, there is no news on whether that will be the case.
Big hopes for Samsung's next-generation foldable
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 represents hope for Samsung's foldable fans who were a bit disillusioned with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Rumors and expectations about a built-in S-Pen silo are flying high, especially considering how the Galaxy S22 Ultra turned out this year. That would, however, presume that Samsung has been able to adapt its Fold-specific technology to a smaller size, at least one small enough to fit inside an ordinary S-Pen.
There are also whispers about a next-gen hinge for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, one that reduces the actually hinges inside from two to just one. In theory, this would translate to a lighter, thinner, and more durable device. It could also make the phone just a bit cheaper, though Samsung will probably compensate in ways that'll keep the price at around $1,800.