Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Claims Samsung's Foldable Will Finally Get A Camera Upgrade

Although the pixel count isn't the only thing that determines a photo's overall quality, it is a bit telling if you've been using the same sensor for two or three years. In the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it borrowed the same 12MP main sensor found on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and also kept the same 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom included with the first Galaxy Fold released in 2019. Samsung may have been delaying its camera upgrade in favor of iterating over the other parts of the foldable phone, but it won't be able to hold off too much longer.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will finally change its tune this year with the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4. Its sources claim the telephoto camera will be "upgraded" to a 10MP sensor with 3x optical zoom, the very same camera found on the Galaxy S22 series. It might sound like a step down in terms of pixel count, but it could actually be better in other ways, including pixel size, Dual PDAF, and optical image stabilization.

If Samsung is upgrading the telephoto camera, there is a chance the other cameras will be upgraded, as well. Unfortunately, there is no news on whether that will be the case.