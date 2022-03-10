Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leaks Tip A Masterpiece

Samsung's next wave of foldables is a healthy few months away from an official debut, but concept art has imagined the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a rather stunning fashion. Digital artist Waqar Khan has created some eye-catching renders (shown below) of the upcoming phone-tablet hybrid that borrow design elements from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The fundamental design language is carried over from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (shown above), with a few neat refinements in tow.

The hinge engineering remains the same, and the tall cover display also retains its looks with a circular-hole punch cutout at the top for the selfie snapper. The bezels have been trimmed slightly for a cleaner look. However, tall aspect ratio has actually proved to be a divisive design element. Some folks appreciate the fact that is quite handy, but typing on the cramped keyboard is not the most comfortable experience. Plus, playing games like PUBG Mobile with a ton of on-screen controls are a test of patience.