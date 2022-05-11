Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Appears To Spoil The Party

Starting in 2020, Samsung has been refreshing its foldable smartphone lineup in the August-September period, and we expect 2022 to be no different. This time around, the company is expected to launch two new devices: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as successors to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

As the launch date for these devices inches closer, there has been a rise in the number of rumors surrounding these launches. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been of particular interest to leakers, and there have been reports about the Fold 4 likely featuring several upgrades over the Fold 3. Recently, popular smartphone leaker IceUniverse revealed the dimensions and key specs pertaining to the Galaxy Z Fold's internal and external displays.

Today, however, folks at Indian tech publication Smartprix, in collaboration with OnLeaks, released a set of 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The renders show a device that shares the same silhouette as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a few key refinements.