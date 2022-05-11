Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leak Appears To Spoil The Party
Starting in 2020, Samsung has been refreshing its foldable smartphone lineup in the August-September period, and we expect 2022 to be no different. This time around, the company is expected to launch two new devices: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as successors to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.
As the launch date for these devices inches closer, there has been a rise in the number of rumors surrounding these launches. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been of particular interest to leakers, and there have been reports about the Fold 4 likely featuring several upgrades over the Fold 3. Recently, popular smartphone leaker IceUniverse revealed the dimensions and key specs pertaining to the Galaxy Z Fold's internal and external displays.
Today, however, folks at Indian tech publication Smartprix, in collaboration with OnLeaks, released a set of 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The renders show a device that shares the same silhouette as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a few key refinements.
What has changed from the Fold 3?
If you were expecting Samsung to make sweeping changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 4's design, be prepared to be disappointed. The phone is expected to retain the same display size in its 2022 iteration with the external display measuring 6.2 inches across, and the unfolded internal display measuring 7.6 inches wide. The new phone is not as tall as the Fold 3 but adds a few millimeters to the overall width and thickness. The change in dimensions could also mean a slightly changed aspect ratio of the internal and external displays.
Like last year, both these displays are expected to be high-quality AMOLED panels that will support at least a 120 Hz refresh rate. There is also talk about the possibility of the Fold 4 getting a much better under-display camera this time around.
The biggest change to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to be the rear panel design. While the phone retains a vertically stacked triple camera like its predecessor, these lenses are not housed within a raised camera bump. Instead, they protrude out of the phone's body in a design language similar to what we saw on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There is also talk about the Fold 4 featuring a revamped hinge design
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 front and back
The recently leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Fold bear a strong resemblance to a concept design for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 made by digital artist Waqar Khan. The only major difference the new renders have from Waqar's is the changed position of the rear LED flash module.
While we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor at launch, there is no word if Samsung has any intention to launch an Exynos variant of the Fold 4. Finer details about the hardware — including information on the phone's camera set up and the sensor used — continue to remain shrouded in mystery. With the global chip shortage still affecting many companies, it would also be interesting to see if Samsung can adhere to the predetermined launch timelines for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.