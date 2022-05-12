The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Looks A Lot Like The Previous Generation
The week so far has been fascinating for Android fans. Opening the Google I/O 2022 with a panoply of announcements, the tech giant unmasked the upcoming Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 series, along with the Pixel Watch and a Pixel Tablet. Besides these official announcements, we also gleaned leaked information about two foldable phones launching later in 2022, including the Motorola Razr 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And now, another leak spills the beans on Samsung's second foldable that accompanies the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumored to arrive in the coming months with minor changes over the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4's design was revealed courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles in a set of renders based on anonymously-sourced insider specifications and blueprints. Judging by these leaked renders, we don't observe any conspicuous changes on the flip phone; it features the same tall vertical layout, dual-camera array on the outside, and a secondary display sized similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Minor but important changes
As per the leaker, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to feature the same 6.7-inch display, presumably with a Full HD+ resolution — just like the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There are minor changes in the dimensions; the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to measure 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm, making it 0.9mm shorter, 0.3mm narrower, but thicker by 0.3mm. Despite being insignificant, the changes in dimensions suggest the Z Flip 4 could come with slightly smaller bezels surrounding the primary display.
Meanwhile, Ice Universe tipped the battery size of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as 3,700mAh, which could explain the increase in the phone's thickness. This is about 12% bigger than the 3,300mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and could remedy the flip phone's biggest peeve — its poor battery life. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get 25W charging, which is not fast by 2022's standards but still a significant bump over the 15W charging on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Ice Universe also suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — just like its Fold sibling — will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset.
Focusing efforts to make a seamless display
The minimal changes on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appear sound reasons for us to blame Samsung for not innovating enough. But the company is probably focusing its efforts on improving the display and nearly eliminating the crease along its folding area. We already got a glimpse of this crease-less display on the OPPO Find N, for which OPPO sourced the display from Samsung's display division.
In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 also appears to pass over any significant changes over its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been tipped to be shorter and broader than the previous generation, resulting in noticeable changes to the aspect ratios of the outer and the inner displays. The next Fold is also expected to get increments in the battery size while also supporting 25W charging.
More details about the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphones can be expected over the coming months ahead of Samsung's second Unpacked event of the year, expected to take place in August 2022.