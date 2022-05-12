The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Looks A Lot Like The Previous Generation

The week so far has been fascinating for Android fans. Opening the Google I/O 2022 with a panoply of announcements, the tech giant unmasked the upcoming Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7 series, along with the Pixel Watch and a Pixel Tablet. Besides these official announcements, we also gleaned leaked information about two foldable phones launching later in 2022, including the Motorola Razr 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. And now, another leak spills the beans on Samsung's second foldable that accompanies the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumored to arrive in the coming months with minor changes over the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4's design was revealed courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles in a set of renders based on anonymously-sourced insider specifications and blueprints. Judging by these leaked renders, we don't observe any conspicuous changes on the flip phone; it features the same tall vertical layout, dual-camera array on the outside, and a secondary display sized similar to the one on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.