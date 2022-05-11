Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far

At its I/O 2022 event, Google gave a glimpse of its next flagship phones – the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The company didn't go into detail about their innards or the upgrades they bring to the table but did offer a detailed look at the refined design and a market release window to keep fans excited. The biggest revelation is that the Pixel 7 phones will come equipped with the next-generation Tensor chip, but the company didn't say anything about the performance boost it will offer.

Both of the phones will run Android 13, which is not too surprising as the stable version will be rolled out around the same time as the promised "fall" launch window for the Pixel 7 series. In an act of audacious tech teasing, Google also unveiled the best look at the two phones via official renders and video teasers, stealing the thunder from any leaks that were supposed to arrive down the road.

The design of the Pixel 7 and its Pro variant borrows heavily from the Pixel 6 series, retaining the signature camera island bar on the back and the two-tone design with a splash of colors. However, a few additional aesthetic tweaks are in the pipeline. To start, the camera bar is made of aluminum, and it now meets seamlessly with the surrounding metal frame.