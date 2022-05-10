The Motorola Razr 3 Might Be A Galaxy Flip Clone - Here's Why That's A Good Thing

The iconic Moto Razr, first introduced in late 2003, was a prodigious device that dissolved the boundary between technology and style. In 2019, Motorola revived the Razr with Android and a flexible display, reminding us of the timelessness of the sensation. But despite its tempting appearance and the strong nostalgia it invoked, the Motorola Razr (2019) failed to gain the same traction as the original phone because of its mid-range processor and a mediocre camera. The succeeding generation — with 5G — followed suit, and its appeal faded in the blaze of Samsung's flagship foldable phones.

Motorola is now amending those mistakes and is reportedly working on the Razr 3 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. A recent leak gives us more insight into the redesigned Razr while also revealing which phone it has an uncanny resemblance to — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As reported by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 3 is set to arrive in the summer of 2022 with flagship specifications and is codenamed "Maven."