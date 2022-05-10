The Motorola Razr 3 Might Be A Galaxy Flip Clone - Here's Why That's A Good Thing
The iconic Moto Razr, first introduced in late 2003, was a prodigious device that dissolved the boundary between technology and style. In 2019, Motorola revived the Razr with Android and a flexible display, reminding us of the timelessness of the sensation. But despite its tempting appearance and the strong nostalgia it invoked, the Motorola Razr (2019) failed to gain the same traction as the original phone because of its mid-range processor and a mediocre camera. The succeeding generation — with 5G — followed suit, and its appeal faded in the blaze of Samsung's flagship foldable phones.
Motorola is now amending those mistakes and is reportedly working on the Razr 3 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. A recent leak gives us more insight into the redesigned Razr while also revealing which phone it has an uncanny resemblance to — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As reported by 91Mobiles, the Motorola Razr 3 is set to arrive in the summer of 2022 with flagship specifications and is codenamed "Maven."
Looks like the Samsung Flip phone
The Motorola Razr 3 is suggested to drop the chin in the favor of a more symmetrical and "squared-off" design. The absence of the chin will mean the fingerprint scanner has to be moved somewhere else, and the leak suggests it is moved to the power button, which will reportedly double as a fingerprint sensor. The camera setup on the outside also appears to be upgraded with a secondary sensor.
The primary camera is upgraded to utilize a 50MP sensor, while the secondary camera will rely on a 13MP sensor. This ultrawide camera will also function as a macro camera per the leaked information. Inside, the foldable Full HD+ display has a hole-punch camera instead of the notch on the previous models. The dimensions of this flexible display have not been shared as part of the leak. The external display also appears to be bigger in the image, but 91Mobiles does not mention any explicit changes in this respect.
Arrives same time as the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Motorola was reportedly mulling two different variants of the Razr 3 — one with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and another with the yet-to-be-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus. But delays in the production of the latter leave the details murky. The suitably powerful Razr 3 is expected to come with options between 8GB and 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The expected timeline for the Motorola Razr 3 suggests it will be launched either in late July or early August 2022 — around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone will reportedly come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colors and will launch in China first, following a global launch later. Besides the notable upgrade in specifications over the previous generations, the Motorola Razr 3 is also expected to bear "premium pricing." We can expect other details such as the battery capacity, fast charging support, and more about the phone's dimensions as we move closer to the launch date.