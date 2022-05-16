What To Expect From Qualcomm's May 20 Snapdragon Launch Event

Qualcomm has started sending out invites for a launch event scheduled to take place on May 20, 2022. While there were rumors about the possibility of Qualcomm hosting a launch event this month, it is only today that an official confirmation came from the company in the form of a Weibo post. The Weibo post includes the picture of the invite (in Chinese) with text that translates to "Snapdragon Night." In addition, there is a Snapdragon logo on the poster as well, indicating that we will likely see the announcement of new Snapdragon chipsets at this event.

Qualcomm did not go all the way and reveal the names of the products they intend to launch at this time. However, there has been a barrage of reports that indicate that Qualcomm will launch at least two new chipsets at the event. These include the much-awaited Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.