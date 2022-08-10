Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Don't Mess With A Good Formula

The most noticeable feature of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the form factor. Samsung's "new, compact design" is 15% smaller than the original Galaxy Buds. However, the decrease in size does not mean an increased chance of losing an earbud, as Samsung claims it has engineered the buds in a way that decreases rotation. Producing the sound is a combination of the high-dynamic range Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, a new coaxial 2-way speaker, and Samsung's seamless codec. The Korean company claims the audio tech will make the sounds produced by its new earbuds richer than ever.

Samsung

Hardware aside, the buds will also benefit from Samsung's range of technologies. This includes the Autoswitch system which allows users to switch their hearing gear between devices with the tap of a finger, and SmartThings Find which lets you locate your lost devices anywhere in the world. The new earbuds' color range is designed to complement the new range of phones Samsung also announced today. The "soft and neutral hues" on offer are described as Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro start on August 10, and the company is offering several deals to tempt in early birds. Customers who place a pre-order with the company will receive a free wireless charger. Other deals can be stacked on top of this one, including a trade-in offer which can knock as much as $75 off the retail price, and $30 in Samsung Credit. Those not wishing to pre-order can find the Samsung Buds 2 Pro in stores from August 26.