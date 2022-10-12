Google Pixel 7 Pro Review: The Value Behind The Gimmicks

Unlike Apple's aggressive adoption of eSIM, the Pixel 7 Pro sticks with a more familiar SIM/eSIM combo. My experience with eSIM on the iPhone 14 series hasn't really been problematic, but I think Google's more cautious approach probably matches the mood of the market more right now.

The big change inside is a new generation of Google's own chipset. The Tensor G2 sees the company once again work with Samsung on a custom SoC, with a particular emphasis on things like AI processing and computational photography.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

I'm of the mind that artificial benchmarks aren't much use to everyday smartphone owners. Suffice it to say, the Pixel 7 Pro felt plenty swift at everything I threw at it. Google also uses it for things like on-device transcription in the Recorder app, which considering services like Otter.ai have made their free plans less flexible recently, could make a Pixel 7 Pro worth the cost of entry all by itself.

On the home screen and lock screen, meanwhile, there are now things like weather forecasts and precipitation alerts, flight landing cards, and — if you have a Nest Doorbell — notifications for things like packages that might be waiting on your doorstep. Of course, you'll need to let the Google Assistant fairly deep into your life in order to see those details, though I suspect most Android fans — and Pixel owners in particular — will already be onboard with the degree of access that the search giant requires.