Google Nest Rolls Out New Wired Doorbell And WiFi Pro As Nest Renew Launches For Everyone

Google's new flagship Wi-Fi system promises its buyers increased security, fast setup, and easy management. You can buy a single router for $199.99, two for $299.99, or a three-pack for $399.99 and proceed to spread them around your home for maximum connectivity. The company hasn't said how much of your home a single router will cover, but a two-pack is apparently good for 4,400 square feet, and a three-pack will cover 6,600 square feet. Google also claims its routers can handle up to 300 connected devices, which is far beyond the 25 the average home has.

Nest WiFi Pro operates on the new Wi-Fi 6E system and offers access to the 6 GHz Wi-Fi band, which makes it pretty future-proof. While 5 GHz is more than fast enough to meet your needs, 6 GHz is capable of handling multiple high bandwidth activities without slowing down. So if your household is full of people who like to make video calls while streaming 4K movies simultaneously, you'll really see some benefits.

In terms of the present, you may not actually own many devices that can make use of 6 GHz Wi-Fi. Even a newer laptop or PC may not have a Wi-Fi card that can make use of the band, but that's okay. The Nest WiFi Pro also has 2 GHz and 5 GHz bands available. If you have a newer phone, you can enjoy some cutting-edge Wi-Fi technology with very little interference or overcrowding, and you'll be all set as you acquire 6 GHz capable devices as time goes on. Pre-orders are live now with availability starting on October 27.