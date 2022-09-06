Google's Big Pixel 7 Event Confirmed For October 6: Here's What To Expect

Google has given its fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the upcoming Pixel 7 event. The date and time of the upcoming conference were also announced, alongside a 10-second long video that showed flashes of products that could be featured. Google's yet-to-be-released tech parallels recent releases from both Apple and Samsung, which could be seen as a statement of intent.

Samsung's annual Galaxy Unpacked event took place last month, and the South Korean company's range of folding phones took center stage. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 was unveiled, boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and larger battery capacity. Another phone was added to Samsung's cheaper, but still "flagship-priced" flip series. The Galaxy Flip 4's main selling point was an improved cover screen. Away from smartphones, the company also expanded its range of wearable tech. Galaxy Unpacked saw the debut of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — a pair of direct competitors to Apple's own smartwatches.

Samsung also offered an android alternative to Apple's Air Pod Pro earbuds, with a second edition of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hitting the market. Apple's big event takes place this week and is expected to center around the unveiling of the iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 family is rumored to include the base phone, a more powerful "pro" variant, along with the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There may be a notable absence, with the general consensus being that Apple will not release an iPhone 14 Mini. The eighth series of Apple Watch is also expected to be unveiled during the event, which takes place on Wednesday, September 7.