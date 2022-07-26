Pixel 7 Front Camera Could Lay The Foundation For A New Security Feature

The Pixel 6a is barely out the door, so, unsurprisingly, leaks about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have started flowing. Of course, Google was the biggest source of information last May when it teased and confirmed the design of the 7th-generation Pixel phones. That teaser didn't include the specs, but other than the usual upgrades to memory and a next-gen Google Tensor silicon, there aren't too many new things expected to be added to the Pixel 7, at least none that we know of so far. The changes and improvements might be subtle, but one particular component may also be setting the stage for a long-overdue secure face unlock system for the Pixel.

The first-gen Google Pixel took the market by storm because of its outstanding camera output despite its mediocre camera hardware. This combination of photography hardware and software became Google's special sauce, which sadly kept it from upgrading its sensors as fast as the rest of the market. It wasn't until the Pixel 6 last year that it finally raised the bar higher, but it seems it will stick to its guns for a bit longer again.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will, according to a new leak, keep the same camera set as their predecessors. That means the same 50MP Samsung GN1 as the main camera and the same 12MP Sony IMX381 as the ultra-wide shooter. The only difference this year will reportedly be the Samsung GM1 taking the place of the Sony IMX355 for telephoto, but both are 48MP sensors with similar capabilities anyway.