The Big News From Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Today: Flip, Fold And BTS

Samsung just wrapped up its second Galaxy Unpacked event for 2022, with the hour-long event seeing the South Korean consumer electronics giant launch new products across multiple categories. As previously rumored, the new devices from Samsung include smartphones from the company's famed foldable lineup, new Galaxy smartwatches, and improved second-generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

The major highlight of the August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event was the announcement of the company's new foldable devices — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. These new smartphones follow the same theme as last year and don't deviate too much from Samsung's tried and tested strategy, at least as far as the design language is concerned.

While this might disappoint folks expecting massive, exciting changes to Samsung's foldable phones, it seems that Samsung wants to perfect the art of foldable phones and take them mainstream in the process. Owners of Samsung's previous generation foldable phones seeking an upgrade may find the changes to the new smartphones not significant enough to warrant an upgrade. However, to folks finally wanting to jump on to the foldable bandwagon, Samsung's new foldable smartphones do make a lot of sense.

In addition to Samsung's new hardware products, the launch event also saw Samsung include a special Galaxy video for BTS' new single, "Yet to Come."