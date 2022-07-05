Samsung's Foldable Phones Could Get Much Cheaper In The Near Future

Samsung is trying its best to make foldable phones more acceptable to mainstream smartphone users, likely partly to sell its own devices but also to corner the market on foldable displays. The company is making the features of the Galaxy Z Fold series look more desirable while also making the Galaxy Z Flip look and feel like a trendy lifestyle choice. Foldable phones, however, can't really become mainstream until the majority of consumers can afford to buy them, especially considering the durability risks involved. That seems to be Samsung's target for the next two years, and it is reportedly taking steps to create foldable phones that it could sell for half the price of the current Galaxy Z lineup.

The Korean company has been working on foldable displays and devices for almost a decade now and is naturally quite invested in this technology. Samsung's display-making business, in particular, seems to have hedged its bets on foldable panels — almost to the exclusion of others — to the point that it is letting competitor LG take the lead in rollable displays instead. Samsung Display is, for example, the rumored supplier of Apple's first anticipated foldable device, which is sure to raise its profile and profits exponentially.

This would only work, however, if foldable phones become more common, which, in turn, depends on making these usually expensive devices more affordable to the masses. Given the costs involved in making the flexible panels themselves, it seems Samsung may be cutting corners in other aspects of the phone, using a strategy similar to its Galaxy A series of mid-range phones.