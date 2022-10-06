Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends

Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.

Google has always lauded the cameras of the Pixel phones and the newest generation is no exception. Both models of the phone will shoot 4K video at 60fps and feature a wide field of view, much like Apple's iPhones. The Pixel 7 Pro features a 5x telephoto lens and a 30x digital zoom that Google claims will retain clear even from far distances. Both phones are clad in an aluminum chassis with the Pixel 7 sporting a matte finish and the 7 Pro featuring a polished finish.

Google states that both phones will include a built-in VPN by Google One. The brand also says that the newest Pixels will feature a battery life of well over 24 hours and up to 72 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver mode.