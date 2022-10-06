Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends
Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
Google has always lauded the cameras of the Pixel phones and the newest generation is no exception. Both models of the phone will shoot 4K video at 60fps and feature a wide field of view, much like Apple's iPhones. The Pixel 7 Pro features a 5x telephoto lens and a 30x digital zoom that Google claims will retain clear even from far distances. Both phones are clad in an aluminum chassis with the Pixel 7 sporting a matte finish and the 7 Pro featuring a polished finish.
Google states that both phones will include a built-in VPN by Google One. The brand also says that the newest Pixels will feature a battery life of well over 24 hours and up to 72 hours with the Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Google's smartwatch contender
The Google Pixel Watch is the newest shot across the bow at Apple. This is Google's first smartwatch and tailormade for the Pixel lineup.
Under the hood, the Pixel Watch runs Wear OS and is compatible with any Android phone 8.0+ and above as well as the Pixel family of phones. The watch also features tons of sensors that would give the Apple Watches a run for their money, like a blood oxygen sensor, an optical heart sensor, and of course all the positioning sensors like a compass, altimeter, and gyroscope.
The watch also includes health metrics provided by Fitbit which includes stats like a Sleep Score and heart rate tracking. The AMOLED Gorilla glass display features always-on functionality and is nestled in an aluminum case that Google claims is made out of 80% recycled material. Google states that the Watch's battery will last for up to 24 hours and takes about 80 minutes to fully charge.
For the price, the Pixel watch starts at $349.99 for Wi-Fi-only models and $399.99 for models with 4G LTE connectivity. Both models of the watch will be available on October 13. Prices for the Pixel 7 start at $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. Both phones will be available for pre-order today and will be on store shelves next week.