OnePlus 11 5G Review: Don't Sleep On This Flagship

OnePlus has been in an interesting place for some time now. Once the proud Flagship Killer-producing startup, OnePlus for years has been making flagship phones in its own right, now leaving the midrange killing to the Nord series of phones. But OnePlus's flagship phones have seemed somewhat rudderless for a few years now.

Some point to its not-merger with Oppo as the source of the confusion. Others point to the exodus of Carl Pei, who left to form his own phone company, Nothing. Whatever the case, OnePlus has been seemingly trying a spaghetti-at-the-wall approach to release cycles, trying to see what sticks. One year, OnePlus made two primary phones in the spring, and a T series in the fall. The next year, it made just the 2 main phones in the spring with no follow-up T series. The next year it made just a pro version in the spring and the T version in the fall. Throughout this saga, there have been other variants released in certain local markets, but there hasn't been a consistent, cohesive release strategy since roughly 2018.

Now, let's talk about 2023. This year, there will be one OnePlus flagship phone, and that's it. This year's OnePlus 11 will be the phone. There will be no T variant and no Pro model. What you see is what you get. OnePlus says it is "Streamlining its flagship portfolio" — and that is what it (arguably) needed to do.

So, this is it. If you're shopping for a OnePlus flagship in 2023, this is your Yahtzee. It arguably checks a lot of boxes, including a very attractive price. I've been using the OnePlus 11 provided by OnePlus on T-Mobile's network for three weeks, and this is my full review.