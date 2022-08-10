OnePlus 10T Review: It's Hard To Beat A Pixel

At a glance, it's hard to tell the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T apart. Both share the same camera bump on the back and general size and shape. The main differences you'll find are things that are not there on the OnePlus 10T. Notable, you won't find the Hasselblad branding on the camera island, the missing silence switch, the missing curved display on the front, and the missing wireless charging. Speaking of the front, the selfie camera on the front is in the center of the top of the display on the 10T, as opposed to the corner of the 10 Pro.

Of the missing features, the one I missing the most is wireless charging. It has become the standard in flagships, and this phone likes to pretend it's a flagship, so its absence is noticeable. But let's stop talking about what isn't there; let's talk about what is there.

The back of the phone is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that has a textured look. Despite that, it is somehow just as slippery as a typical 2022 smartphone. The back gracefully curves up into the camera bump making for a smoother transition than that on the OnePlus 10 Pro, and one I like a bit better. Around the sides of the phone, you have a power button on the right side and a volume rocker on the left.

What is missing is the alert slider, which has been a trademark on OnePlus phones for years. OnePlus knew this would cause a stir so before the phone was even announced, it released a statement to the press explaining its omission. The TL;DR version of it goes something like this: "We wanted to pack in insanely fast charging, a bigger battery, and a new antenna design, so we had to lose the switch. Don't panic, we'll bring it back." Personally, I don't mind its exclusion; I'm not much of a fan of mute switches. They actually annoy me far more often than I find them to be useful. But you may like the switch, and that's ok: you just won't find it on the OnePlus 10T.