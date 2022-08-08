Google Pixel 6a Review: Undeniably Decent

If you're looking at buying a Pixel, it's important that you know the differences a couple hundred dollars can make. The Pixel 6a has Bluetooth 5.2 LE and A2DP the same as the other two models, for example, but it doesn't support aptX HD. That means, if you have headphones that support aptX HD, you won't get the same high-resolution audio benefits.

All three devices have a fingerprint scanner under their display that's effectively identical. There've been some reports of issues with this scanner in each of the Pixel 6 series but, at present, all issues seem to have been cleared up. I noticed no problems with my review device.

The Pixel 6a comes in one configuration, with 128GB internal storage and 6GB RAM; there's no expandable storage beyond the cloud. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro offer more memory and the potential for considerably more storage: up to 512GB, in fact. Color options on the Pixel 6a include Chalk (white), Charcoal (black/gray), and Sage (a fetching green, like the one we're reviewing here), though while the Pixel 6 and Pro have IP68 dust/water resistance, the Pixel 6a has IP67. It's a relatively minor difference, mind: where the other two phones can be in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes, the Pixel 6a can be in up to 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

Reminiscent of one of the iPhone SE's big advantages over other affordable phones, the Pixel 6a has the exact same mobile chipset as the others: Google's own Tensor. Considering many budget devices make do with lesser — or older, or both — CPUs and GPUs, this is a big advantage, not least when it comes to playing with very latest Android features.

If you're looking for a Pixel that has as much network compatibility as possible, you'll need to look to the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a does not work with CDMA bands and is not compatible with mmWave 5G (unless you pay $50 more for Verizon's customized version). You can connect to sub-6 5G, so you should be safe with most 5G connectivity in the U.S. — but in all cases, you should check with your carrier of choice, first.