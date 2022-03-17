Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G Could Give iPhone SE Nightmares

Samsung has revealed its own new affordable smartphone to rival Apple's latest iPhone SE: the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. According to Samsung's press release, this smartphone will offer the "best possible mobile experience" to a broader audience than past releases, thanks in a big part to its price.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G looks a whole lot like its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, and has features that place it just under the brand's hero smartphone line: the Samsung Galaxy S22. This phone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an impressive set of cameras on both its front and back, and it runs the latest version of Google's Android (Android 12, with One UI 4.1).

One cannot help but compare this latest release from Samsung with Apple's latest similarly-priced iPhone: the iPhone SE 3, otherwise known as the iPhone SE (3rd generation, 2022). Both devices are meant to deliver an experience that focuses on the essential features each brand wants to offer, and both are meant to be significantly more affordable by the common consumer than their far more expensive top-tier hero phone options.