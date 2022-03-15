The Galaxy S22 Is Sharing Its Biggest Software Upgrades With Older Phones

The launch of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 lineup earlier this year also marked the arrival of One UI 4.1 — the latest iteration of the company's custom Android skin. In addition, the updated software boasted several feature additions that were exclusive to the Galaxy S22 series. Until now, that is.

Samsung, today, confirmed that several of its older devices shall be updated to One UI 4.1 in the coming weeks. Apart from the standard One UI improvements, some of these devices are eligible to receive these aforementioned Galaxy S22-exclusive features — most of which are centered around the camera capabilities.

The first two Samsung devices that shall be updated to One UI 4.1 include the current flagship-grade foldable phones in the company's lineup: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. In fact, Sammobile reports that Samsung has already started rolling out the One UI 4.1 update for Galaxy Z Flip customers in South Korea and Europe. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold users in South Korea have also started receiving this update.

People who use these devices in other parts of the globe should expect an update notification coming their way very soon.