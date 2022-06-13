If OnePlus Removes This Feature, Will They Just Be OPPO?

OnePlus has had a remarkable growth story ever since the company broke into the scene back in 2014. Even though it was owned by Chinese electronics major BBK Electronics — which also owns other smartphone brands like Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, and Realme, OnePlus stood out from the rest of the clan because of its focus on the Western market.

In the first few years of its existence, OnePlus managed to carve a niche by offering smartphones that marry compelling hardware specs with great software. These devices typically came with the same chipsets that powered the best, most powerful smartphones of the time but skimped upon less essential features like an official IP rating and wireless charging. This practice made them substantially affordable compared to flagships while offering near-equal performance.

Besides, the company's version of Android — OxygenOS — was known for its abundance of features while also being clean and free of the bloatware that one typically associated with affordable smartphones of the time. This also helped OnePlus phones attract a sizable fan following. Of late, however, there have been several actions on the part of the company that seems to dismantle the long-held belief of OnePlus being a fan-focused, community-oriented company. The most significant among these was the declaration of OnePlus as an Oppo subsidiary. Even though OnePlus fans have reacted negatively to these developments, OnePlus appears unfazed and is rumored to be working on making another significant change to its devices going forward.