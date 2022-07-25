Anker GaNPrime Tech Takes Charging To The Next Level

While smartphone batteries have gotten bigger over the years, the technology behind them hasn't evolved in significant ways. We're still stuck with the same old lithium-ion batteries that are, in all honesty, volatile and not always reliable. To bridge the gap between the present and the future, companies have instead poured most of their efforts into improving charging technology instead. Faster charging times mean shorter downtimes when you can't use your phone at its full capacity — it also means shorter waiting periods before you can rush out the door. Speed, however, isn't the only important factor in an excellent charging experience, and Anker's new GaNPrime charging technology shows how chargers can also be smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

GaN, short for Gallium Nitride, is the big new trend in chargers these days. It is a material that is already widely used in other industries, like in satellites and radars, but it has only recently made its way to consumer products. In a nutshell, GaN produces less heat when in use, which effectively means that components can be packed more closely together. That's why a GaN charger is typically smaller than an equivalent traditional charger while still producing higher output.

While GaN chargers have been in the market for a while now, they aren't mainstream and still have plenty of room for improvement. In that light, Anker's new GaNPrime technology isn't just some simple rebranding of existing GaN tech or chargers – it is part of the next evolution of chargers, offering not just increased speed but also greater intelligence and efficiency that benefits the environment in the long run.