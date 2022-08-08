OnePlus 10 Pro Vs. OnePlus 10T Camera Review: Is Hasselblad Worth The Premium?

When the lights go down, both phones do a pretty respectable job with the main sensor. Things get dicier when you switch to the ultrawide, so we'll just stick with the main sensor for this comparison. There's one key difference in how the camera sensors handle light sources in particular: on the OnePlus 10 Pro, light sources get a bit more blown out while the OnePlus 10T resorts to a streakier look. Neither is particularly great but, in that aspect alone, I prefer the OnePlus 10 Pro. Light streaks tend to ruin images, and that's definitely the case here.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

What's really interesting is that while daylight photos that the OnePlus 10T took tended to be more washed out, that's the opposite case at night. Here's the photo is much warmer than the 10 Pro. The 10T handles the movement of the flags better than the 10Pro as well. Overall, it's a toss-up as to which photo you prefer.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

This statue of a soldier with his dog is another matter entirely. I'll show you three photos of this statue, and of the three, the OnePlus 10T above just nailed it the best. Everything in this shot is crisp from the texture of the dog's fur to the flowers on the ground in front of the statute to the fence in the background.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

This shot from the OnePlus 10 Pro clearly has some hand shake in it, and this whole photo is just a blurry mess. But I took both of these photos one after another, in the same place, with the same hand. Hand shake is definitely a thing, and phones that aspire to low-light photography need to account for it and the OnePlus 10 Pro did not.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

I also took the same photo in night mode (also by hand) and that helped clean up the image a bit on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It's possible there was a psychological element at play here. My brain probably told my hand, "this is night mode so keep still!" I took this photo in night mode on the OnePlus 10T as well, and it was basically indistinguishable from the top photo.

So low light photos are a bit of a mixed bag, which is usually the case with low light photos. In this case, I thought the OnePlus 10T fared particularly well when pitted against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was a nice surprise.