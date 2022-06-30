OnePlus 10T Doesn't Look As Sharp As The 10 Pro, But It Sure Looks Good
The OnePlus 10 Pro was the first flagship OnePlus produced since its merger with its parent-turned-sister-turned-parent-again company, Oppo. With significant changes like the merging of the OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not have entirely met the expectations set for it, but it is a solid performer that can be recommended over other phones at this price point. Although the OnePlus 10 was skipped in March 2022, OnePlus is reportedly working to bring the OnePlus 10T to the market.
A recent leak reveals the OnePlus 10T may look very similar to the 10 Pro, albeit with a slightly less premium persona. Reliable leaker OnLeaks and Indian publication SmartPrix shared the first look and the expectation for specifications from the next T upgrade from OnePlus. The OnePlus 10T is also crucial because the company skipped the OnePlus 9T to focus on its restructuring efforts better. It did launch the OnePlus 9RT but only for India and China, and the upcoming phone might help ease some resistance from long-term fans about the brand's recent focus on big-ticket launches.
Cutting corners in design
The purported OnePlus 10T shares essential design features with the OnePlus 10 Pro but with subtle changes, including flat display edges, a centrally-aligned hole punch for the selfie camera, and a relatively less attractive back panel. In addition, the OnePlus 10T leak suggests that it will follow the OnePlus 10R and ditch the characteristic alert slider.
Hey #FutureSquad! Come and take a close and detailed look at the upcoming #OnePlus10T through crispy sharp 5K renders and 360Â° video...
On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/JJbcaiOcOL pic.twitter.com/Egs0fGurG8
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 30, 2022
The OnePlus 10T follows the same approach as the OnePlus 9 regarding the company's choice of materials. Although the back is still supposedly made of glass, the mid-frame is reported to be plastic. If that is true, the phone would feel less premium than the OnePlus 10 Pro. Based on the leaked images, the camera bump does not merge into the mid-frame as it does on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Further, we don't see Hasselblad branding, which indicates the 10T's cameras might not be tuned by the Swedish camera-maker. It is, however, difficult to say that with certainty since these digital renders may not accurately represent the phone's actual design when it launches.
The OnePlus 10 that never launched
Despite the lesser premium build, the OnePlus 10T is suggested to feature a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It also comes with LTPO 2.0, which allows the display to switch to a lower refresh rate when the content on the screen does not require refreshing at 120Hz. The OnePlus 10T could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the 10 Pro.
OnePlus is also making some cutbacks in terms of the cameras. It is said to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. The leak does not reveal the exact make of the camera sensors used here. On the front, the OnePlus 10T will likely feature a 32MP camera. Furthermore, the phone is reported to feature a 4,800mAh battery with superfast 150W charging. According to the leak, it comes in two colors — olive green and dark black.
Notably, these specifications were previously rumored for the OnePlus 10, which never launched despite multiple leaks. While the leak covers most of the OnePlus 10T's specifications, we have yet to learn about the storage and RAM options and the phone's launch date. Usually, OnePlus' T upgrades arrive around fall, which is what we expect from this one, too. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also rumored to launch a more premium phone — the OnePlus 10 Ultra — around August or September.