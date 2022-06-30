OnePlus 10T Doesn't Look As Sharp As The 10 Pro, But It Sure Looks Good

Despite the lesser premium build, the OnePlus 10T is suggested to feature a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It also comes with LTPO 2.0, which allows the display to switch to a lower refresh rate when the content on the screen does not require refreshing at 120Hz. The OnePlus 10T could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on the 10 Pro.

OnePlus is also making some cutbacks in terms of the cameras. It is said to feature a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. The leak does not reveal the exact make of the camera sensors used here. On the front, the OnePlus 10T will likely feature a 32MP camera. Furthermore, the phone is reported to feature a 4,800mAh battery with superfast 150W charging. According to the leak, it comes in two colors — olive green and dark black.

Notably, these specifications were previously rumored for the OnePlus 10, which never launched despite multiple leaks. While the leak covers most of the OnePlus 10T's specifications, we have yet to learn about the storage and RAM options and the phone's launch date. Usually, OnePlus' T upgrades arrive around fall, which is what we expect from this one, too. Meanwhile, OnePlus is also rumored to launch a more premium phone — the OnePlus 10 Ultra — around August or September.