The 5 Most Important Things To Know Before Buying A OnePlus Phone

When it was founded in 2013, OnePlus was exclusively a smartphone brand for tech enthusiasts. The first OnePlus, the OnePlus One, was a top-shelf flagship with a starting price of only $300. The phone wasn't easy to get ahold of, though, because it was only available through an online invite system at that time (via Wired). But OnePlus would soon earn a name for making "flagship killer" phones and a massive following in enthusiast circles. OnePlus phones offered a sleek, practical, and minimalist design language for hardware and software. Plus, unique flairs (like the Alert Slider button) helped it stand out in an overcrowded market.

Once it had established itself in the Android sphere, OnePlus focused on a broader, more mainstream audience. The company only released one phone every year in its early days, but its catalog slowly grew to include several lines of smartphones, earbuds, and wearables targeting every price segment. Along the way, OnePlus also gave up on the aggressively-priced "flagship killers" (via Android Authority). The brand is a household name today and exists as a popular alternative to Apple and Samsung. With that said — and while its roster isn't nearly as colossal as that of Samsung — the brand introduces multiple phones in three different lineups, and they can be confusing to navigate. If you're trying to buy the right OnePlus phone for your needs, here are the five most important things you need to know.