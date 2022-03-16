Everything We Know About The Upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

On March 11, 2022, the folks at 91Mobiles released the first images of what they claim to be the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite. The renders – which the publication claims to have acquired from an industry source – show a phone that is markedly different looking compared to the Nord 2 CE.

Instead of the curved edges that most OnePlus handsets have sported for a long time now, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE appears to be a much boxier-looking phone. In fact, the handset in the leaked photos is closer in looks to some of Vivo's recent offerings.

The rectangular camera module is quite large and integrates three camera lenses along with an LED flash. Two of those camera sensors seem to be much bigger than the third lens. While not evident in the photo, 91Mobiles claims the device will get a glossy rear panel made of plastic.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite also appears to be a thin phone that integrates a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The report adds that the power button and the volume rocker keys are located on the right side of the frame. Interestingly, the company's trademark alert slider seems to have been given a miss. OnePlus seems to be retaining the good ol' 3.5mm jack on this one, though. While not evident from the images, 91Mobiles is claiming the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite may feature a hybrid SIM card slot instead of the triple slot found on the Nord 2 CE.

When launched, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is likely to run Android 12 with OnePlus' revamped OxygenOS. This is also likely to be the first Nord series smartphone to feature Android 12.