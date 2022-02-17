OnePlus Nord 2 CE Teases A Budget-Friendly Phone With A Limited Launch

OnePlus may have split the launch dates for its flagship OnePlus 10 series internationally, but that hasn't affected the regular launch schedule for its mid-range Nord series. Earlier today, on February 17, 2022, the company announced a new smartphone called the OnePlus Nord CE 2 for Indian and European consumers. This phone succeeds the first generation Nord CE that launched as an India-exclusive product in mid-2021, before being made available in Europe a few months later.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE shall be sold alongside the slightly pricier and more capable OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which has been around for well over six months now — again for OnePlus consumers in India, Asia, and Europe. As of now, there is no word if the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will ever make it to the U.S.

In case you're wondering, the CE in the OnePlus Nord 2 CE stands for 'Core Edition,' and this is OnePlus' marketing attempt at projecting all Core Edition phones as devices that have a distinct focus on OnePlus' fundamentals. These devices, OnePlus claims, do not get unnecessary features (like a 2MP depth sensor, for example) that some might suggest are mostly there to inflate the spec sheet without adding much to the real-world experience