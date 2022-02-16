Here's When You May Finally Be Able To Buy The OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus' revised strategy for its flagship smartphone series saw the company launch a single model — the OnePlus 10 Pro in China first. Now that the OnePlus 10 Pro has been on sale in China for well over a month, we are finally beginning to hear reports about a possible international launch date for the phone. According to Indian tech blog 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 10 Pro could see a wider international launch by mid-March 2022. The report specifically talks about a possible March 15-16 launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, with the phone likely going on sale by the end of March.
With OnePlus having a long history of coinciding the India launch of the OnePlus flagship series with the global launch, there is good reason to believe that the March 15-16 launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro also extends to markets other than India — including Europe and North America. Interestingly, OnePlus' India website has already begun teasing the OnePlus 10 Pro with a message stating that the phone will launch this Spring.
The 91Mobiles report also indicates that OnePlus will likely announce the international launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro public on February 17. This will happen on the sidelines of the India-specific launch event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2, a mid-range smartphone from the company that will succeed last year's OnePlus Nord CE (which never came to the U.S.).
OnePlus 10 Pro: What we know so far
The global variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be near-identical to its Chinese counterpart as far as the hardware specs go. There will be slight changes to the software, though, with the phone likely getting OxygenOS 12 at launch. Do not expect the refreshed OxygenOS to look too different from Oppo's ColorOS, though, now that both these operating systems share the same code base.
The specs of the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro are near-flagship grade, with the phone getting the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm. The phone will also retain the large 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Unfortunately, this variant misses out on an official IP rating, which could be 'fixed' on the international variant.
The international variant of the OnePlus 10 may also get a slightly different camera setup — even though the Hasselblad partnership and branding will extend to these variants as well. The Chinese iteration of the phone gets a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The front facing camera on the Chinese iteration of the phone uses a 32MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens.