Here's When You May Finally Be Able To Buy The OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus' revised strategy for its flagship smartphone series saw the company launch a single model — the OnePlus 10 Pro in China first. Now that the OnePlus 10 Pro has been on sale in China for well over a month, we are finally beginning to hear reports about a possible international launch date for the phone. According to Indian tech blog 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 10 Pro could see a wider international launch by mid-March 2022. The report specifically talks about a possible March 15-16 launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, with the phone likely going on sale by the end of March.

With OnePlus having a long history of coinciding the India launch of the OnePlus flagship series with the global launch, there is good reason to believe that the March 15-16 launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro also extends to markets other than India — including Europe and North America. Interestingly, OnePlus' India website has already begun teasing the OnePlus 10 Pro with a message stating that the phone will launch this Spring.

The 91Mobiles report also indicates that OnePlus will likely announce the international launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro public on February 17. This will happen on the sidelines of the India-specific launch event for the OnePlus Nord CE 2, a mid-range smartphone from the company that will succeed last year's OnePlus Nord CE (which never came to the U.S.).